TODAY co-anchor Dylan Dreyer reveals she is pregnant with her second child

(CNN) TODAY co-anchor Dylan Dreyer has some exciting news: She's pregnant!

The announcement came this morning on the show and, as her two-year-old son Calvin excitedly shared, it's another boy.

It's a boy! We're so happy for @DylanDreyerNBC who's having another baby boy! 💙 pic.twitter.com/Vu6zqPnIOk — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) July 17, 2019

Dreyer, 37, has been open about her struggles with infertility in the past. The anchor had a miscarriage last winter and has been affected by secondary infertility -- infertility that happens after already having a baby. She also has low egg count, which makes pregnancy difficult.

She was about to start IVF back in May when she got the news.