Following a catastrophic storm, a new investigation begins at Florida's Dozier School for Boys

By Susan Scutti, CNN

Updated 7:16 PM ET, Wed July 17, 2019

Professor Erin Kimmerle of University of Southern Florida is part of the investigation team.
Photos: The original forensic investigation at the Dozier school (2012-2016)
Professor Erin Kimmerle of University of Southern Florida is part of the investigation team.
During the original investigation, forensic anthropologists used ground penetrating radar to find out how many remains were buried.
Photos: The original forensic investigation at the Dozier school (2012-2016)
During the original investigation, forensic anthropologists used ground penetrating radar to find out how many remains were buried.
A makeshift cemetery on the grounds of the former reform school for boys.
Photos: The original forensic investigation at the Dozier school (2012-2016)
A makeshift cemetery on the grounds of the former reform school for boys.
Anthropologists dig on the grounds of the former school in Marianna, Florida.
Photos: The original forensic investigation at the Dozier school (2012-2016)
Anthropologists dig on the grounds of the former school in Marianna, Florida.
Robert Straley says he endured 10 months of abuse at the reform school.
Photos: The original forensic investigation at the Dozier school (2012-2016)
Robert Straley says he endured 10 months of abuse at the reform school.
The team excavates and examines the bodies.
Photos: The original forensic investigation at the Dozier school (2012-2016)
The team excavates and examines the bodies.
Ovell Smith Krell says her brother Owen died in 1940 under mysterious circumstances. Kimmerle&#39;s team found his body on the school grounds.
Photos: The original forensic investigation at the Dozier school (2012-2016)
Ovell Smith Krell says her brother Owen died in 1940 under mysterious circumstances. Kimmerle's team found his body on the school grounds.
Metal pipe crosses mark the graves.
Photos: The original forensic investigation at the Dozier school (2012-2016)
Metal pipe crosses mark the graves.
(CNN)A catastrophic storm may help bring justice to the families of victims of a notorious Florida reform school.

On Monday, Dr. Erin Kimmerle, a University of South Florida forensic anthropologist, began an investigation of 27 "anomalies" discovered by an engineering firm hired by the state's Department of Environmental Protection to help clean-up following Hurricane Michael, according to Florida's Department of State.
Though the 27 anomalies discovered by radar are "consistent with possible graves," according to Governor Ron DeSantis, only fieldwork will determine whether human remains are present at the site.
"We understand there are a lot of people who care deeply about our findings," Kimmerle said in a statement from her university.
    Florida governor says 27 possible graves have been found near a controversial boys reform school
    Among those who care deeply is Reverend Russell Meyer, a former member of the Dozier state commission and now a Dozier stakeholder.
    "What's there? Nobody knows what's there," Meyer told CNN. "There is a lot of legend and a lot of local stories of various kinds of activities that have gone on in this area, and we just want the evidence. Tell the truth and have a clear history."
    Dale Landry, a former member of the Dozier task force representing the NAACP and now a stakeholder, told CNN: "For many of us, this came out of nowhere. We were totally shocked. We don't know what we're going to find. Everybody is sitting on pins and needles waiting."

    Fieldwork

    The 27 "anomalies" are located less than 200 yards from a section on the Dozier school property known as Boot Hill Cemetery, where, previously, USF researchers found 55 graves.
    The first priority for Kimmerle, who led