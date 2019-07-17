(CNN) A catastrophic storm may help bring justice to the families of victims of a notorious Florida reform school.

"We understand there are a lot of people who care deeply about our findings," Kimmerle said in a statement from her university.

"What's there? Nobody knows what's there," Meyer told CNN. "There is a lot of legend and a lot of local stories of various kinds of activities that have gone on in this area, and we just want the evidence. Tell the truth and have a clear history."

Dale Landry, a former member of the Dozier task force representing the NAACP and now a stakeholder, told CNN: "For many of us, this came out of nowhere. We were totally shocked. We don't know what we're going to find. Everybody is sitting on pins and needles waiting."

Fieldwork

The 27 "anomalies" are located less than 200 yards from a section on the Dozier school property known as Boot Hill Cemetery, where, previously, USF researchers found 55 graves.

The first priority for Kimmerle, who led