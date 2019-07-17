Delta's on-board emergency medical kits will now include a powerful overdose-reversal drug

(CNN) Delta Air Lines says it will carry naloxone, a medication that reverses an overdose after the fact, after a passenger tweeted that a man died aboard one of its flights.

Twitter user Lynne Lyman said the passenger passed out in the bathroom with a needle in his arm during a flight from Boston to Los Angeles. The flight attendants, a doctor and passengers did all they could to save the young man's life, she recalled. In a tweet, Lyman said a passenger broke the bathroom door and pulled the man out. In the aftermath of the incident, Lyman urged Delta to start stocking its medical kits with naloxone, a medication often sold under the brand name Narcan.

Delta did not provide details about the incident, citing privacy concerns, CNN affiliate KLEW reported . But the airline did say there was a medical emergency aboard Flight 2531 from Boston to Los Angeles on Saturday, according to KLEW.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told CNN it is requesting additional testing to determine the passenger's cause of death.

Starting this fall, Delta will make naloxone available in parts of its emergency medical kits, said Michael Thomas, a Delta spokesman. The company will join United, Frontier and Alaska Airlines who have already made Narcan available onboard.

