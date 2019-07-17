US Army recruiter arrested in sexual exploitation of minor case

(CNN) A U.S. Army recruiter living in the Denver area was arrested on suspicion of felony internet exploitation of a child and felony internet luring, authorities said Tuesday.

Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Lee Hardcastle was taken into custody Monday at his home in Colorado.

An Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department tweet accused him of soliciting girls for sex.

"He's an active duty U.S. Army Recruiter. We worry there may be other victims. If he's chatted with your daughter, call 720-874-8477," the sheriff's department's tweet said.

Hardcastle, 31, told a teenager he met on a dating website that he wanted oral sex from a 10-year-old, according to an affidavit filed by the sheriff's department.

