The 19-year-old brother of a Sandy Hook shooting victim is running for public office

(CNN) JT Lewis, the brother of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis who was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting, is running for Connecticut state senate.

He'll be challenging Republican state Sen. Tony Hwang, who is in his third term representing the state's 28th district -- which includes Newtown, where the massacre took place.

In his campaign video, which was released on Monday, Lewis said he and his mom reached out to Hwang to "help prevent future tragedies" but never heard back.

"On December 14, 2012, a shooter entered my brother's classroom, fired bullets until the gun jammed," Lewis says in the video. "Jesse yelled for his classmates to run, while he stood behind to defend his teacher. Nine of his friends ran, Jesse is credited with saving nine lives."

That time I had to attend my own brother's funeral. He was given a "Commander in Chief Funeral" because he saved 9 of his classmates during the shooting. pic.twitter.com/G8j4HbBxO9 — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) June 30, 2019

Lewis says in the video he's running for senate to honor his little brother who lost his life.

