Report: Border patrol agent in Texas accused of harassing migrant child's mother

(CNN) A US Border Patrol agent from Clint, Texas is accused of using Facebook to harass the mother of a 12-year-old migrant child who was in custody, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

According to the report, "a U.S. Border Patrol agent allegedly sought out an undocumented Guatemalan woman living in California, sent her Facebook messages and asked her to watch a live video of him masturbating — all while her 12-year-old son was in custody at the Border Patrol station in Clint, Tex., where he worked."

The story was based on an April complaint filed with US Customs and Border Protection obtained by the Post, and interviews with the child's mother, according to the Post. The agent has not been charged, the Post reported.

In a statement to CNN, CBP said the agency "is aware and is investigating this matter, but cannot comment on an ongoing investigation."

"The vast majority of CBP employees are dedicated, honest, compassionate and fair professionals. This alleged conduct is not in line with our code of conduct and will not be tolerated," the statement said.

