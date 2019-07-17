For Apollo 11's moon landing anniversary, the Washington Monument was made to look like a rocket

(CNN) The Washington Monument just got even more iconic.

On Tuesday, the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, the 555-foot national symbol lit up with an image of the moon-bound shuttle blasting into space.

On Friday and Saturday, the celebration of this historical milestone will culminate in a 17-minute light show taking viewers back to July 16, 1969 when Apollo 11 made its giant leap for mankind from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

And yes, that is a 40-foot-wide re-creation of the famous Kennedy Space Center countdown clock at the monument's base.