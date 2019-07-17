Theresa May condemns populism and expresses Brexit regret in last major speech as British PM

London (CNN) Theresa May railed against the forces of "absolutism" in politics, condemned the rise of populist parties around the world, and lamented her inability to secure Britain's exit from the European Union, in her last major speech as British Prime Minister.

In a final attempt to sculpt her own political legacy, May targeted politicians of the far left and urged a softening of political discourse from leaders and the public alike -- suggesting that an entrenchment of extremist positions doomed her repeated attempts to achieve Brexit.

She also criticized isolationist worldviews and stressed the importance of protecting the Paris Climate Accord and the Iran Nuclear Deal, in what will widely be seen as a rebuke of US President Donald Trump's foreign policy and his skepticism of international alliances.

"Both domestically and internationally, in substance and in tone, I am worried about the state of politics," May said in valedictorian-style remarks at foreign policy think tank Chatham House. "The values on which all of our successes have been founded cannot be taken for granted.

"The spirit of compromise in the common interest is also crucial in meeting some of the greatest global challenges of our time," she added, attempting to promote for a final time her own mantra of pragmatism and moderation.

