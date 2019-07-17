Ariana Grande concert bomber's brother extradited to the UK

London (CNN) The brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester was extradited Wednesday from Libya to the United Kingdom, according to a Libyan official.

Hashem Abedi was handed over to British authorities, Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha told CNN.

Abedi was arrested for "murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life" after being handed over to British authorities, Greater Manchester police said in a statement. He is scheduled to appear before the Westminster Magistrates' Court at 5 a.m. ET Thursday, according to the statement.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed Hashem had been handed over to British police officers on Wednesday morning.

Authorities have accused Abedi of helping to plan the attack which saw his brother, Salman Abedi, detonate a suicide bomb at the end of Grande's concert on May 22, 2017, as thousands of people were leaving the packed arena.

