London (CNN) The brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017 has been extradited from Libya to the United Kingdom, according to a Libyan official.

Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha told CNN that the man had been extradited on Wednesday.

Attacker Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of Grande's concert, as thousands of people were leaving the packed arena.