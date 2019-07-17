Ariana Grande concert bomber's brother extradited to the UK

London (CNN) The brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017 has been extradited from Libya to the United Kingdom, according to a Libyan official.

Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha told CNN that the man, named Hashem Abedi, had been extradited on Wednesday.

Attacker Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of Grande's concert, as thousands of people were leaving the packed arena.

Many of the victims were teenage fans, the youngest among them was 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos.

Many of the victims of the suicide attack were teenage fans of Ariana Grande.

The extradition came after police issued Hashem with an arrest warrant for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

Read More