(CNN) The judo community has paid tribute to former world and European champion Craig Fallon after his death at the age of 36.

Fallon, who was head of coaching at Welsh Judo, was crowned -60kg world champion in 2005, the third and most recent British judoka to achieve the feat.

He then went on to claim the European title in Finland the following year and retired from the sport in 2011.

According to West Mercia Police, a body was found in The Wrekin, a popular walking spot in the English Midlands, shortly before 5.30am on July 15. No cause of death has been released but it is not currently being treated as suspicious.

