Prime Day has come and gone, and while most of the massive savings are in the past, some are still up for grabs.

Over the two days of the massive sale, we told you about more than 100 Prime Day deals in our roundup, along with features on our favorite deals under $25 and a list of what CNN readers were buying.

So as a final hurrah, we've rounded up the most popular products of Prime Day 2019. And although most of these aren't as massively discounted as they were during Amazon's shopping extravaganza, they are all popular and highly recommended by tons of reviewers, which means they're at least worth checking out. So even if you're still on the fence about buying that new kitchen gadget or those Apple AirPods -- those are still on sale, by the way -- check out these winners from Prime Day 2019.

Our top pick: Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt ($87.99, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Not only is this popular item still available, you can still get it at its sale price. We've covered this multipurpose kitchen gadget in detail, but to keep it short and sweet, this thing does it all. It's a rice cooker, pressure cooker, steamer and more, essentially replacing up to 10 of your individual kitchen tools.

Amazon Device: Echo Dot, 3rd Gen ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

It seems like the third-generation Echo Dot is always on sale. And for $24.99, you're still getting a big value from this perfect entry-level smart speaker. There are three color choices -- charcoal, sandstone and heather gray -- and the soft fabric outer shell gives it a homey feel. With a larger speaker inside, the sound is pretty good from this tiny smart speaker.

Earbuds: Apple AirPods with Charging Case ($144.99, originally $159; amazon.com)

We raved about Apple's second-generation AirPods, and now they're on sale at the lowest price point yet. They keep the now famous design, which is a good thing since the case doubles as a charger. They're also powered by a new H1 chip that improves the Bluetooth connectivity.

Home entertainment: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote ($34.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Looking for an easy way to add some smarts to a nonsmart TV? The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is a great option. It's a simple dongle with an HDMI port on one end and a microUSB for power on the other. Just plug it in to unlock a whole new world powered by FireOS. You'll find all the necessary streaming services, plus a web browser and fun games. And it's also controllable with Alexa.

Home: iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum ($274.99, originally $374.99; amazon.com)

One of the best things about a smart robot vacuum is that it does most of its cleaning chores on its own. The iRobot Roomba 960 definitely checks off that box and then some. It won't bump into walls, thanks to a dual-mode virtual wall barrier. And with dirt detection sensors, it knows where to work harder. It has a companion app for iOS or Android that lets you control, plus it connects with Amazon Alexa for smart home control.

Kitchen product: Vitamix 001372 Blender ($449.95; amazon.com)

When it comes to blenders, it's hard to find a more highly recommended option than a Vitamix. This 64-ounce professional-grade model features variable speed control, so you can adjust your speed to achieve a ton of different textures. It also features a self-cleaning setting. Simply add a drop of dish soap to warm water in the blender, and the machine can clean itself in under a minute.

Outdoor and camping: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter ($17.47; amazon.com)

This simple tool may look unassuming, but it's actually a super powerful product. Using a microfiltration membrane, this straw removes over 99.99% of all waterborne bacteria and parasites, like E. coli, salmonella and giardia. It's also capable of removing the smallest microplastics, down to one micron. Plus, for every one you buy, LifeStraw provides safe drinking water to a child in need for an entire year.

Tablet: Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi and Cellular 64GB ($579, originally $779; amazon.com)

There's a lot of good news about the iPad Pro 10.5-inch. Sure, it's the previous generation, but it will get the update to iPadOS this fall. It has four powerful speakers and is powered by an A10X Fusion chip. This model features 64GB of internal storage with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, and you get a 12-megapixel camera on the back and a FaceTime HD camera on the front. It comes in silver, gold, rose gold and space gray.

Travel: Letsfit Digital Luggage Scale ($19.99; amazon.com)

This portable, easy-to-use digital scale might not be on sale any more, but the price still pales in comparison to the overweight bag fees you can rack up at the airport. It's easy to bring with you wherever you're traveling, can weigh objects totaling up to 110 pounds, and features a backlit LCD screen for easy reading.

Under $25: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($14.99, originally $18.96; amazon.com)

This unexpected best-seller is a super simple product, but its low price point makes it a steal for any lover of eggs -- hard-boiled, poached, scrambled or as mini-omelets.

Beauty: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush ($43.19, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

This hairstyling product features the easy-to-use, intuitive design of a hairbrush combined with the straightening power of a hair dryer or flatiron. With 1,100-watt power, it has three different heat and speed settings.

Health: Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips ($32.48 with coupon, originally $68; amazon.com)

This teeth-whitening kit includes 20 professional effect whitestrips and two one-hour express whitestrips. The former can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, according to Crest, giving you that shining smile we'd all like to have. The latter give you a noticeably whiter smile within just one hour of wearing the strips.

DNA kit: 23andMe DNA Test - Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service ($199; amazon.com)

This DNA kit from 23andMe is popular for a reason. It goes beyond just telling you about what continent your ancestors came from or what ethnicities are in your background. In addition, it uses your DNA to give you interesting and important information about your health and wellness, as well as an in-depth report on your ancestral heritage. From any health predispositions, to specific traits like how attractive you are to mosquitoes, this kit truly has it all.

TV: TCL 50" 4K Smart Roku TV ($278, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

When it comes to TVs, you don't need to break the bank. We're big fans of TCL's 4K line, and the 50-inch model is on sale for $278, reduced from $299.99. For that price, you get a 50-inch panel that has a 4K UHD resolution with 60Hz refresh rate. And you have a Roku streaming player built in, which gives you access to thousands of services.

Laptop: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch, Space Gray ($1,083.45; amazon.com)

Apple's MacBook Air finally got the big redesign it needed last fall, and it got another update quite recently. This 13-inch ultra portable laptop now features a True Tone display, which means it can adjust its warmth to be easier on your eyes. It comes in your choice of space gray, silver or gold and features two USB-C ports. All of this is paired with 8GB of RAM, an Intel processor and a zippy solid state drive for storage.