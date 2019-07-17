Prime Day 2019: These deals are still live

Prime Day 2019 has officially ended, and Monday and Tuesday's shopping extravaganza was one for the record books. Prime members across the globe purchased over 175 million items and saved over one billion dollars. In the United States alone, a record number of Prime members joined in, with some of the top sellers being the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Instant Pot DUO60, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits.

It was also Amazon's biggest event ever when it comes to Amazon devices, with people gobbling up the Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and the Echo Show 5. Other product highlights include the Apple AirPods, Samsung 50-inch 4K TV and Anker wall chargers.

And lucky for you, the savings keep coming. We've compiled this list of products on Amazon that you can still get at discounted prices. Some of these were best-sellers during Prime Day, and some we just think are a great steal. So go ahead, shop these deals still on Amazon.

Electronics

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The entry-level Echo Dot was recently refreshed and we raved it about in our full review. The larger speaker and soft outer fabric shell make it a winner.

Samsung 50" 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV ($397.99, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

This 50-inch Samsung TV features 4K UHD resolution and upscaling for lower-quality content. The end result is a vibrant picture and access to a ton of streaming services.

Echo Connect ($19.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

This tiny box connects your Amazon Echo and allows you to use the smart speaker as a speakerphone for your home phone.

Lego City Undercover for the Nintendo Switch ($19.36, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Join Chase McCain, Lego City police officer, on an undercover mission that will take you through a sprawling metropolis.

Bose Soundwear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker ($149, originally $299; amazon.com)

Rather than sticking earbuds in your ears, try this neckband with a built-in speaker that will even let you take calls.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote ($34.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

You can still save $5 on the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, a simple way to make a basic TV into a smart one.

Anker Soundcore X Sports Earphones ($29.99, originally $35.99; amazon.com)

These wireless earbuds from Anker have a sweatproof layer, 10mm dynamic drives and over 12 hours of battery life.

Eufy Smart Scale with Bluetooth ($31.49, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

This smart scale from Eufy can provide 12 measurements and syncs with Bluetooth.

Home, travel and outdoor:

Instant Pot Duo Mini ($50.99, originally $79.95; amazon.com)

This mini instant pot is the perfect addition to any smaller kitchen. Not only is it ideal for preparing delicious meals for smaller households, but it has enough functions to replace seven of your kitchen gadgets.

Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier for Home ($274.01, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

This air purifier is designed to look like a piece of art as opposed to a purely functional device. It's sleek, modern and can capture up to 99% of airborne pollutants from viruses to pollen and dust.

Rivet Pike Industrial Table Lamp with Bulb ($44.09, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

This modern table lamp with a brushed steel finish is super versatile and would look good on a desk or bedside table in any number of decor styles.

Philips Smokeless Indoor BBQ Grill ($154.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

This electric grill can quickly heat up to cook and sear your favorite foods. It utilizes infrared technology and special reflectors along with a cool drip tray to prevent any smoke while you cook.

Furbo Dog Camera ($135 with coupon, originally $199; amazon.com)

Check in on your furry friend and even toss him a treat (virtually) with this 1080p HD camera that features night vision and a 160-degree wide-angle view.

Chef'n Citrus Orange Squeezer and Juicer ($34.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

If you enjoy a glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice, try this easy-to-use and appropriately colored juicer, a fun and simple way to incorporate more vitamin C into your daily life.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($14.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

This popular product makes it fast and easy to cook six eggs at once and offers options ranging from soft-boiled to scrambled to mini-omelets . It comes in a couple of fun colors that can add a retro touch to your kitchen.

Eufy RoboVac 30C ($219.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

With a slim 2.85-inch body and BoostIQ technology, this smart robot vacuum can get into hard-to-reach spots and clean with precision.

Beauty and fashion:

Boscia Exfoliating Peel Gel ($23.80, originally $34; amazon.com)

Made with turmeric root, jojoba oil and lavender oil, this exfoliating peel promises to leave your complexion bright and smooth.

Wazor Hair Dryer ($19.24, originally $38.99; amazon.com)

This lightweight blow-dryer will have your hair styled to perfection.

Panasonic Electric Razor ($119.99, originally $143.99; amazon.com)

With 4.5 stars and over 2,000 reviews, this electric razor could be just what you need.

LanMa Beauty Sponge Holder ($5.95, originally $6.99; amazon.com)

A hygienic and stylish holder for your makeup sponges.

Invicta Men's Watch ($47.87, originally $68.75; amazon.com)

This sleek men's watch from Invicta features a 42mm watch face and an 18K gold ion-plated stainless steel case.

Frank Body Scrub ($16.10, originally $18.95; amazon.com)

This coconut coffee body scrub works to exfoliate and buff away dry skin while moisturizing with a blend of coffee and essential oils.