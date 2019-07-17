Save big on Apple silicone and leather cases for iPhone Xs and Xs Max

Prime Day is over, but Amazon has just made some serious price cuts on official Apple silicone and leather cases for the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max. Let's dive right in.

An array of Apple silicone cases for the iPhone Xs and Xs Max is seeing discounts. While thin and stylish, these cases provide a small protective layer against drops. These also feature a microfiber lining on the inside, so it doesn't scratch the phone itself. Typically these cost $39, but you can score many of them for as low as $24.99.

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone Xs in Black ($24.99, originally $39; amazon.com)

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone Xs in White ($24.99, originally $39; amazon.com)

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone Xs in Blue Horizon ($24.99, originally $39; amazon.com)

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone Xs in Midnight Blue ($30.99, originally $39; amazon.com)

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone Xs in (Product) RED ($30.99, originally $39; amazon.com)

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone Xs in Pink Sand ($24.99, originally $39; amazon.com)

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone Xs Max in Black ($27.99, originally $39; amazon.com)

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone Xs Max in White ($30.99, originally $39; amazon.com)

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone Xs Max in Blue Horizon ($27.99, originally $39; amazon.com)

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone Xs Max in Midnight Blue ($27.99, originally $39; amazon.com)

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone Xs Max in Nectarine ($27.99, originally $39; amazon.com)

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone Xs Max in Pink Sand ($33.90, originally $39; amazon.com)

On the leather case side, these fit more snugly around the iPhone Xs and Xs Max. The good news is that these are guaranteed to fit, since they're made in house by Apple. These cases are made of European leather and form their own color over use. The buttons for volume and power are made of aluminum. And like the silicone cases, they have a microfiber linings. Typically these cost $49 directly from Apple, but you can score them for as low as $30.99 from Amazon.

Apple Leather Case for iPhone Xs in (Product) RED ($34.99, originally $49; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case for iPhone Xs in Saddle Brown ($35.99, originally $49; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case for iPhone Xs Max in Black ($39.71, originally $49; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case for iPhone Xs Max in Midnight Blue ($34.99, originally $49; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case for iPhone Xs Max in (Product) Red ($34.99, originally $49; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case for iPhone Xs Max in Saddle Brown ($30, originally $49; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case for iPhone Xs Max in Taupe ($34.99, originally $49; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.