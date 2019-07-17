Cool down from the summer heat with this personal air conditioner

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love.

More than 70 million people across the US are under heat watches, warnings or advisories this week, and people can come up with some pretty inventive ways to cool off. It could be running through a sprinkler or sticking your head in the freezer.

The EvaChill Ev-500 Personal Air Conditioner is designed to be a simpler solution, and it's on sale for $79.99 in the CNN Store, reduced from $99.99.

You simply fill the water tank, plug it into a power outlet and feel the relief. The cartridge inside the EvaChill EV-500 absorbs the water and the air blows through, getting colder as the water evaporates. The result is a cooler you, along with the room that the air is blowing into. And hot air doesn't need to get blown out in the opposite direction like a typical AC unit. If you're concerned about air quality, there is a filter built in to help grab dust particles in the air.

The EvaChill is about the size of a toaster, but it can still cool down a room in just five to 10 minutes. It has a handle so you can take it with you anyplace where you might need a cool breeze.

At just $79.99, the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner offers a handy, portable solution to cooling down on hot summer days.

