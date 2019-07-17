Dive into the world of coding with this $12 course

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love.

Becoming a web developer doesn't happen overnight. It takes hard work and requires learning several languages. You can get started with this $11.99 Complete Web Developer Course, which will immerse you in the art of coding.

For that price, you get 288 lectures with 30.5 hours of content. You'll start with a few introductory courses that will give you an overview of how the course will run, including which programs you'll need, depending on whether you're working on a Mac or a PC.

Once you're ready to dive into coding, you'll enter the world of HTML 5, CSS 3, Javascript, jQuery, Bootstrap 4, Wordpress, PHP, MySQL, APIs, mobile apps and a few others. These languages, platforms and standards represent the backbone of the internet and the sites we all use.

You'll learn everything from design to the back end of an app where the code comes into play. You'll get your hands dirty fast by building a weather widget that will live in the notification center, and you'll also build a messaging app clone. This hands-on training will guide you through the steps of creating an app, from the first line of code to previewing it fully.

The instructor is Rob Percival, who's been building websites for many years and has his own design service, as well as running a coding school for kids.

You can take these courses at your leisure, as you can access them online any time. You'll be able to come back to this course even after completion, as you get a lifetime license.

At $11.99, you're getting a significant value. Who knows -- you could be the developer who comes up with the next killer app or site!

