(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- The Ebola outbreak in Congo is now a public health emergency of international concern, the WHO says. There are fears the virus will spread.

-- Feds ended their probe of the Trump Organization. Here's what they found about the company's role in hush money payments to women who alleged affairs with President Donald Trump.

-- Former drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years. He also has to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture.