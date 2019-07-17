(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- The Ebola outbreak in Congo is now a public health emergency of international concern, the WHO says. There are fears the virus will spread.
-- Feds ended their probe of the Trump Organization. Here's what they found about the company's role in hush money payments to women who alleged affairs with President Donald Trump.
-- Former drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years. He also has to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture.
-- Bill Gates lost his title as the world's 2nd richest man. The Microsoft founder was dethroned by this French billionaire.
-- Protests continued after the leak of vengeful and offensive chat messages between Puerto Rico's governor and his inner circle. Here are some of the targets of the messages.
-- Another gubernatorial candidate said it's "common sense" to not be alone with a woman.
-- The CDC released an optimistic report: US drug overdose deaths fell 5.1% in 2018. The slight decline is a first after decades on the rise.
-- Beachgoers helped save a pod of beached whales. Watch the stunning video here.
-- Beyoncé dropped her music video for 'Spirit' (featuring Blue Ivy!!!!), and it's perfect.