By Trisha Ahmed and Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 4:03 PM ET, Wed July 17, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- The Ebola outbreak in Congo is now a public health emergency of international concern, the WHO says. There are fears the virus will spread.
-- Feds ended their probe of the Trump Organization. Here's what they found about the company's role in hush money payments to women who alleged affairs with President Donald Trump.
-- Former drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years. He also has to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture.
    -- Bill Gates lost his title as the world's 2nd richest man. The Microsoft founder was dethroned by this French billionaire.
    -- Protests continued after the leak of vengeful and offensive chat messages between Puerto Rico's governor and his inner circle. Here are some of the targets of the messages.
    -- Another gubernatorial candidate said it's "common sense" to not be alone with a woman.
    -- The CDC released an optimistic report: US drug overdose deaths fell 5.1% in 2018. The slight decline is a first after decades on the rise.
      -- Beachgoers helped save a pod of beached whales. Watch the stunning video here.
      -- Beyoncé dropped her music video for 'Spirit' (featuring Blue Ivy!!!!), and it's perfect.