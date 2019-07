Caracas (CNN) Rufo Chacon says he is beginning to forget colors.

The teenager lost both of his eyes just two weeks ago, during a July 2 protest in the Andean city of San Cristobal, Venezuela , which turned bloody when police began firing rubber bullets into the crowd.

The doctors who tried to save his eyes said that 52 rubber buckshot pellets hit his face, 16 of them flying directly into his eyes.

A police report investigating the accident said state security forces forcefully repressed the crowd without warning. Two other underage protesters also received head injuries, the report says. One of them was Chacon's younger brother, Adrian, 14, who received a blow to his skull from a police baton. Both were there with their mother, Adriana Parada, to protest shortages of cooking gas in the region.

Chacon stubbornly refuses to give up hope. "I want to have my sight back," he tells CNN with a firm voice, weighing every word. "I have all sorts of feelings, I would like to cry but I can no more. I cried enough in the hospital," he says.

Read More