(CNN) Police in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina have raided a clandestine factory manufacturing bootleg luxury vehicles.

Officials from the Santa Catarina Civil Police's Investigative Unit seized eight semi-assembled replicas of Ferraris and Lamborghinis in Monday's raid, according to a police press release.

The factory was found in Santa Catarina state, southern Brazil.

Police said the replicas were being offered through social media for between 180,000 Brazilian reals ($48,000) and 250,000 Brazilian reals ($66,000), a fraction of the list price for an original vehicle. According to motoring website motor1.com, the starting price for a Ferrari is around $215,000.

Tools, molds, fibers and frames used to manufacture the cars were also seized during the raid, police said.

The shop was owned by a father and son, who were both arrested and face criminal charges for falsifying commercial property. The pair are thought to be the largest manufacturers of bootleg luxury vehicles in Brazil.

