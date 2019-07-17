Zimbabwe drought leaves more than two million people without clean water

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) A recent drought in Zimbabwe has left more than two million people unable to access clean water, according to officials.

Harare Acting Water Director Mabhena Moyo blamed the crisis on long periods of drought and a shortage of foreign currency to import water purifying chemicals.

Moyo said authorities will continue rationing water to homes in the city at least once a week until the problems are resolved.

"We will continue with the water rationing exercise for a certain period into the foreseeable future because of the drought and chemicals," Moyo told reporters.

"We are using more chemicals and we have not been able to procure enough safe chemicals as a result, we are targeting to provide water to our residents with a minimum of once a week' supply of the precious liquid," he said.

