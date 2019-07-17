Zimbabwe drought leaves more than two million people without clean water

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) A recent drought in Zimbabwe has left more than two million people unable to access clean water, according to officials.

Last month, the country's two major cities, Harare and Bulawayo, announced they had started a water rationing program which would see residents accessing tap water only once a week. The two cities combined have a population of more than two million people

In recent years, Harare municipality has been battling against low water quality due to a critical shortage of purifying chemicals, which cost in excess of USD$3 million per month, water engineers said.

Harare Acting Water Director Mabhena Moyo Tuesday blamed the current economic crisis for hampering water service delivery.

"We are using more chemicals and we have not been able to procure enough safe chemicals as a result, we are targeting to provide water to our residents with a minimum of once a week' supply of the precious liquid," he said.

