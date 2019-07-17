12 dead in central Nigeria after 'substandard building' collapses

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) At least 12 bodies have been recovered after a three-story "substandard building," collapsed in central Nigeria, rescue officials told CNN.

"We found 12 bodies on the spot, and four people were injured, but they are receiving treatment at the hospital," said Nurudeen Musa from the National Emergency Management Agency.

Police said seven people were rescued unhurt from the building containing shops and rented apartments after the incident on Monday afternoon in a local community in Jos, Plateau State.

"The materials used for the building were substandard, and it had given signs that it could collapse," Musa said.

Officials said search operations have ended and the area would be cordoned off for safety examination and investigations.

Read More