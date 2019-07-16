(CNN) UK-based rapper Unknown T has been charged with murder and violent disorder, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The 19-year-old, whose real name is Daniel Lena, has been charged along with Ramani Boreland for the murder of Steven Narvaez-Jara. Mohammed Musse, while not charged with murder, has been charged with violent disorder.

Lena is best known for his hit single "Homerton B," which was his breakthrough track. The track was released last summer and was one of the most popular rap singles in the UK.

CNN has requested comment from Lena through his representatives.

"Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) on New Year's Day, Monday, 1 January at around 02:35 hours to an address, a flat in Bartholomew Court, EC1," according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police. "[Narvaez-Jara], from Belvedere Kent, was found suffering from stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 20-year-old man at the scene who was also found with stab injuries was taken to hospital and subsequently recovered."

