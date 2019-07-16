Woman was so excited she beat cancer that she broke the 'cancer-free' bell

(CNN) When Darla Jaye rang the "cancer free" bell on her last day of treatment, she was bursting with joy -- and proved just how strong she is now.

Jaye rang the bell at Harris Health System in Houston, Texas, so forcefully, the clapper flew right off.

Congratulations to @DarlaJaye1 She completed her last round of radiation treatment for breast cancer. She was so excited, she broke the bell!

"I've looked forward to this day since February. I was scared to death, but you guys saved my life!" pic.twitter.com/4DnQmNGW9P — Harris Health System (@harrishealth) July 15, 2019

"I couldn't even fathom being done, I was so overwhelmed yesterday," she told CNN. "Guess I didn't know how strong I was!"

Jaye said she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in February. She said she had a fast-growing tumor, and thought she was going to have to have chemotherapy. She ended up being treated with 30 radiation treatments, and yesterday was the last one.

"Even though I kind of knew what was coming, you don't really know when you lay down on a radiation bed getting ready for treatment," she said.

