Woman was so excited she beat cancer that she broke the 'cancer-free' bell

By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Updated 8:20 PM ET, Tue July 16, 2019

Darla Jaye was first diagnosed with breast cancer in February, and broke this bell on her last day of treatment.
(CNN)When Darla Jaye rang the "cancer free" bell on her last day of treatment, she was bursting with joy -- and proved just how strong she is now.

Jaye rang the bell at Harris Health System in Houston, Texas, so forcefully, the clapper flew right off.
"I couldn't even fathom being done, I was so overwhelmed yesterday," she told CNN. "Guess I didn't know how strong I was!"
Jaye said she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in February. She said she had a fast-growing tumor, and thought she was going to have to have chemotherapy. She ended up being treated with 30 radiation treatments, and yesterday was the last one.
    "Even though I kind of knew what was coming, you don't really know when you lay down on a radiation bed getting ready for treatment," she said.
    Jaye says the doctors saved her life. "I am very, very grateful."