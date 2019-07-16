A 6-year-old Utah girl was accidentally killed by a golf ball that her father hit

(CNN) A six-year-old girl died Monday after she was hit in the head by a golf ball that her father hit, authorities said.

The child was sitting in a parked golf cart on a path left of where her father was teeing off, according to Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge.

The two were at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem, Utah, police said.

The young girl was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition and died from her injuries later Monday evening.

The incident is being investigated as a tragic accident, Colledge said, adding that police are not pursuing charges and have not released the names of the girl or her father.