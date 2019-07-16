This futuristic food product can be made by mixing carbon dioxide, water, and electricity

(CNN) You can make something out of nothing. Or so one company claims.

Food tech company Solar Foods says it has created a natural protein source from a mix of carbon dioxide, water and renewable electricity. And it could hit the consumer market -- and your plate -- sometime in the next two years.

The Finnish company named the invention Solein and in its marketing is calling the product "food out of thin air."

"It's a fully natural fermentation process, with an end product that looks and tastes just like wheat flour," the statement said.

These single-cell proteins can find their way into almost any meal imaginable, the company claims, and therefore has opened the door for the invention of entirely new food products.

