Rescued California camper says she fled a stranger threatening her with a knife

(CNN) Sheryl Powell, who went missing in a California forest for four days, said she was threatened by a bald man who had a knife, the Inyo County Sheriff's Department said.

The 60-year-old from Huntington Beach and her dog went missing in Inyo National Forest, sparking an exhaustive search by authorities.

During that time, she said she was approached by a stranger who threatened her and her dog with a knife and made a sexual remark, the sheriff's department said. Powell ran away and got lost.

The department asked for the public's help in identifying the man, who was described as a white male with "tanned skin, potentially with a Southern accent, around 50 years old," armed with a 6 to 8 inch bladed knife with a dark colored handle.

"Now that Mrs. Powell has been rescued and is back with her family, our primary concern is public safety," Inyo County Sheriff's Investigator Shane Scott said. "Short of Mrs. Powell's eyewitness account of the suspect, there have been no other reports of someone matching this description or incidents reported in Inyo County that are similar to this."

Read More