(CNN) From looking at the listing for 3311 Waverly Drive in Los Angeles, a potential home buyer wouldn't suspect anything bad had happened at the house.

The couple was killed August 10, 1969, the day after the Manson "family" murdered actress Sharon Tate, who was pregnant at the time, and four others about 11 miles away.

The LaBianca house, as it's known, has changed hands several times since the murders in 1969 and last sold in 1998. The 1,655-square-foot house is listed at $1,988,800, slightly below market value. The listing went up July 10.

The agent for the listing, Robert Giambalvo, said interest has been "extremely high" in the property. However, Giambalvo is treating it like any other listing, though he is disclosing that the murders happened.

"It's been so long since the event that it's a non-issue for most people," Giambalvo said. "Most of the buyers, I'm finding, were born after. They're younger than 50 years old."