A postcard mailed from Hong Kong in 1993 arrived in Illinois last week

(CNN) An Illinois woman is hoping to solve a 26-year-old mystery after a postcard from Hong Kong arrived in her mailbox last week.

Kim Draper told CNN she thought the postcard was just delivered to the wrong house when it arrived on July 8.

"I first looked at it and I just thought it might be [for] one of my neighbors that I didn't know, because it's in such good condition," Draper said. "And then I really got to looking at it and reading it, and was like, 'This is from 1993.' It kind of blew me over."

It was dated July 8, 1993 -- exactly 26 years before it showed up in Draper's Springfield, Illinois, home.

The postcard has a picture of traditional Chinese boats and was addressed to Leena and Muhammad Ali Kizilbash.

