Giants' Kam Moore facing assault charge after woman alleges he knocked her out

(CNN) The New York Giants have suspended safety Kamrin Moore after he was charged with aggravated assault following an incident in which a woman alleged he stepped on her neck before knocking her unconscious.

This is a 2019 photo of Kamrin Moore of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Thursday, May 30, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

The Linden, New Jersey, police officer who took the alleged victim's statement Saturday, more than 24 hours after the alleged assault occurred, wrote in his report that the woman had visible bruising, swelling and abrasions to her face and neck.

Police are classifying the incident as alleged domestic violence because the victim told authorities Moore was her "intimate partner."

Moore has pleaded not guilty to the charges, attorney Alex Spiro told CNN.

"The claimant in this matter showed up unannounced and unsolicited at Mr. Moore's home to begin an altercation with Mr. Moore's girlfriend and invent these accusations," Spiro said.

Read More