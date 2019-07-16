Breaking News

This app shows you what you'll look like as you age

By Leah Asmelash and Brian Ries, CNN

Updated 7:13 PM ET, Tue July 16, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Ever wanted to know how you'll age? There's an app for that.

Launched in 2017, FaceApp isn't necessarily new. But it's making headlines again because the app has gotten good -- like, eerily good -- at showing users what they'll look like when they age.
It's scary, so use at your own risk. Or, take a spin through Twitter or Instagram to see how others have turned out years into the future.
Basketball star Dwyane Wade gave it a go -- or, in this case, retired basketball star?
    View this post on Instagram

    🤔🤷🏾‍♂️ Grandpa Wade huh

    A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

    Tottenham Hotspurs, a soccer team in England, made a whole Twitter thread of their players with FaceApp. It's amazing.
    Read More
    And rapper Drake got in on the aging action (though it isn't clear if he used FaceApp to do it).
    View this post on Instagram

    Best caption wins ovo tickets

    A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on