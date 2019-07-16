Colorado didn't address some child neglect reports for years because of an email mixup

(CNN) Child neglect reports sent to an email connected to a child abuse and neglect hotline sat unread for years because they were sent to an incorrect email address, authorities in Colorado said.

"We wish that we would have been able to identify them earlier, however we did not know that this email even existed," Minna Castillo-Cohen, the Director of the Office of Children and Families at Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS), told CNN affiliate KCNC

CDHS said the issue was discovered as part of an internal audit in May. The issue stems from 2015, when an email account was set up to support Colorado's main child abuse and neglect telephone hotline.

But the email account was created in an incorrect format, so a new email account with a different address was set up instead, the department said. The incorrect account was never publicized or shared with the public.

Still, not everyone got the memo to use the new address. And on May 15, an internal audit found that some Department of Human Services staffers had inadvertently sent child abuse and neglect issues to that invalid email address, CDHS said. Upon this discovery, the emails were reviewed to address each case and to fix the issue going forward, CDHS said.

