NFL player told he had 'about a week' to live after 2015 cancer diagnosis

(CNN) Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner expected 2015 to be a good year. It didn't work out that way.

As the starting running back for the University of Pittsburgh, Conner was poised for a breakout season as a junior. But during the team's first game against Youngstown State, he tore his medial collateral ligament (MCL).

However, that was not the worst moment for Conner.

While rehabbing his MCL, Conner had trouble sleeping and went to a doctor to get additional tests done. That's when they found tumors around his neck and chest and diagnosed him with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma.

"The doctor told me I had about a week left," Conner said on Mike Seander's podcast . "He said, 'You got about a week.' If you didn't get this treated, you had about a week at the rate it was growing."

