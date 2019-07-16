Building collapses in Mumbai trapping dozens inside

(CNN) A four-storey building has collapsed in the major Indian city of Mumbai, leaving up to 50 people trapped inside.

The building collapsed in the Dongri neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, said Tanaji Kamble, a spokesman for Mumbai's civic authority.

Local and federal agencies have been mobilized for search and rescue efforts, including Mumbai police and firefighters, and three teams from the National Disaster Response Force.

The building collapsed in the Dongri neighborhood of Mumbai.

Adjacent buildings are also in dangerous conditions, and residents inside are being evacuated, said Mumbai fire brigade chief Prabhat Rahangale.

Images and videos on social media show the street covered with rubble, with rescue workers and volunteers clearing the debris.

