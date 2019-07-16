Disposable pads with an adhesive back are a popular option for women who are menstruating.

Disposable pads with an adhesive back are a popular option for women who are menstruating.

Reusable cloth pads are typically held in place by a snap and can be washed between uses.

Reusable cloth pads are typically held in place by a snap and can be washed between uses.

Photos: What are your period options?

About 70% of all American women use tampons, which are typically made of cotton, rayon and other fibers and are inserted into the vagina. Many can be worn for up to eight hours.