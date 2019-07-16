What are your period options?
What are your period options?
Disposable pads with an adhesive back are a popular option for women who are menstruating.
Reusable cloth pads are typically held in place by a snap and can be washed between uses.
About 70% of all American women use tampons, which are typically made of cotton, rayon and other fibers and are inserted into the vagina. Many can be worn for up to eight hours.
Reusable menstrual cups are often made of silicone. They're inserted into the vagina and can typically be worn for up to 12 hours before being emptied, washed and reinserted.