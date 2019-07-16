Spanish police arrest cocaine bigwig with drugs hidden under toupee

(CNN) Drug smugglers have come up with some novel ways of moving their goods around the world undetected, but a recent incident at Barcelona airport involved a surprisingly low-tech approach.

A man was arrested after drugs were found underneath his hair piece, according to Spain's national police.

The Colombian national had hidden half a kilogram of cocaine, worth around 30,000 euros ($34,000), under an oversized wig. He was rumbled by police officers who noticed him looking nervous as he passed through security after flying in from Bogota, reported Reuters.

Police released photos of the man -- one with the wig on, and the other showing the package of drugs stuck to his head -- but did not identify him. "His hair is going to fall off!" they jibed.

He was arrested at the end of June, according to Reuters.

