Score big savings on Samsung 4K TVs, SSDs, tablets and phones

Samsung is going all out this Prime Day -- TVs, smartphones, tablets and computers are going on sale. And because it's Prime Day, you'll also receive Prime free shipping on all your orders.

We'll be popping in all of our favorite deals from the Samsung sale below. In the meantime, here are some of our favorite products -- starting off with home entertainment. Samsung's 49-inch 8 Series UHD 4K TV is on sale in an exclusive Amazon bundle for $797.98. In the bundle, you'll get the TV in addition to an Echo Plus. And for $907.98 you can upgrade to a 55-inch 4K TV and still receive an Echo Plus.

If you're looking to really go big this Prime Day, this 82-inch 4K UHD TV paired with an Echo Show and Echo Spot is on sale for $2,887.97 down from $3,357.97. It will be the new star of your living room.

In the tablet space, the Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy Tab A are both heavily discounted. The Galaxy Tab S3 is just $369.99 down from $547.99. This tablet features a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display, an S-Pen (which comes in the box) and Android with a custom Samsung design, powered by a Quad-Core Qualcomm processor. The Galaxy Tab A is perfect for entertainment and is only $159.99 today, down from $279.99.

On the computing side, you can score the sleek and speedy Samsung T5 Portable SSD in several sizes. Here's the breakdown:

So all in all, we'd say now is a good time for a storage upgrade.

You can find all the Samsung Prime Day deals here, along with some other Amazon Prime Day highlights, down below.

Samsung Flat 49'' 4K UHD 8 Series Smart TV with Echo Plus ($797.98; amazon.com)

Samsung Frame 49" QLED 4K UHD Series Smart TV ($1,197.99, originally $1,699.99; amazon.com)

Samsung 32-Inch The Space 4K UHD Monitor ($379.99, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.