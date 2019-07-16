Here are the best deals on laptops for Prime Day

We've seen some of the latest and greatest tech get discounted for Prime Day, but what about the trusted and true portable computer? Well, the good news is that plenty of laptops are up for grabs at really good prices.

Laptops from Sony, Samsung, Acer, Asus and even HP are seeing discounts. And even the two main players, Microsoft and Apple, have discounts on some products. As it turns out, Prime Day is a really good time to consider upgrading to a newer laptop with a sharper display, a zippy processor (maybe the latest one from Intel?), plenty of RAM and a speedy quick SSD (aka solid-state drive).

So let's dive into our favorite laptop deals of Prime Day 2019!

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover ($799.99; amazon.com)

Apple MacBook Air Late 2018 in Gold ($989.96, originally $1,099.99; amazon.com)

Lenovo Chromebook S330 ($144.99, originally $289.99; amazon.com)

HP Chromebook 14 ($179.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 ($399.99, originally $599.99; amazon.com)

ASUS Zenbook 13 Laptop ($699.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

Acer Aspire 5 ($269, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.