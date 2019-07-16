If you only buy one item during Amazon Prime Day, this is it

Amazon Prime Day is offering thousands upon thousands of merchandise at a fraction of the original cost. And with so many offerings to sift through, it can be difficult to pinpoint which deals are actually worth shopping this Prime Day.

That's where CNN Underscored comes in. Our staffers have looked over hundreds of deals and we think we've found the real MVP of Prime Day 2019: The Instant Pot.

Our team unanimously agreed that it will be one of the most used products you purchase this Prime Day. For those unfamiliar, the Instant Pot can replace multiple kitchen appliances (up to 10) in your home—a rice cooker, pressure cooker, yogurt maker, and steamer, among them. With one of these handy devices, you can make a wide variety of dishes, which span from porridge to soups to braised meats, all with the push of a button.

Thanks to its intelligent design, which was developed after thousands of experiments, the Instant Pot can sense which cooking method (both duration of cook time and the proper temperature) will work best for your meals at hand. For example, when you're cooking rice, the Instant Pot can adjust various stages of soaking, blanching and steaming to ensure perfect quality. And beyond just being a smart kitchen device, it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance of cooking. That means before you leave for work you can throw all your ingredients into the pot, program it for delayed cooking, and come home to a hot meal for the whole family. There's also plenty of cookbooks available specifically for the Instant Pot available on Amazon, so you can make the most out of your device.

Simply put, the Instant Pot takes both the guesswork and hard labor out of cooking your favorite meals.

Right now during Prime Day, the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker is over 60% off its original price tag of $149.95. For a limited time only, shoppers can score the device at just $87.99, one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the device. So if you're going to splurge on anything this Prime Day, why not make it a device you'll use practically every day of the week?