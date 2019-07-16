Get a 10.5" iPad Pro for $649 for Prime Day

We might be in the final day of Amazon's Prime Day event, but that doesn't mean the sales are over. We're still seeing significant discounts on Apple devices like the Apple Watch Series 3 and 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

You can score a 10.5-inch iPad Pro in Gold or Rose Gold for over 35% off. You can choose from 256GB for $649.99 or 512GB for $699.99. Although these are previous generation models, they still feature a 10.5-inch Retina display with True Tone, a technology that auto-adjusts the temperature of the screen to help your eyes.

Even better, it's powered by an A10X Fusion Chip and runs on iOS 12 with the update to iPadOS coming this fall. Rounding it out is Touch ID, four speakers, a 7-megapixel camera on the front and a 12-megapixel lens on the back. Here are the models.

iPad Pro 10.5-inch WiFi and Cellular with 256GB in Rose Gold ($649.99, originally $929.99; amazon.com)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch WiFi and Cellular with 256GB in Gold ($649.99, originally $929.99; amazon.com)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch WiFi and Cellular with 512GB in Rose Gold ($699.99, originally $1,129.99; amazon.com)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch WiFi and Cellular with 512GB in Gold ($699.99, originally $1,129.99; amazon.com)

As for Apple Watches, you can score a Series 4 44MM in Space Gray Aluminium with a Black Sport Loop for $379.99, down from $429. It's running the latest WatchOS and is powered by an Apple-made S4 SiP 64-bit processor. You can take an ECG on your wrist, track your heart rate and, of course, track plenty of different activities. And with the 44MM display, it overs 40% larger than the Series 3.

Apple Watch Series 4 44MM in Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Loop ($379.99, originally $429.99; amazon.com)

And speaking of Series 3, you can score a 42MM of this older model for just $199 which is $110 off from the $309 MSRP. The Series 3 can still take heart rate, features the digital crown on the side and supports the latest WatchOS.

Apple Watch Series 3 42MM in Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band ($199.99, originally $309; amazon.com)

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.