AirPods are still on sale at a hefty discount

The second generation basic AirPods with standard charging case are still on sale for $144.99, down from $159.99, following their steep discount for Amazon Prime Day 2019. You can also get a good price on AirPods with the Wireless Charging Case, which are available for $179.99 (down from the original price of $199.99).

AirPods with Standard Charging Case ($144.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($179.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

What's the difference between the first and second generation Airpods? In short, Apple made the listening experience even better with its second iteration. We even raved about them in our full review, which you can read here.

These headphones have a longer battery life, feature more booming audio quality, a stronger Bluetooth connection and "Hey Siri" is built-in.

In addition, Apple's new H1 Chip enables a connection that is both smoother and stronger than first generation Airpods. Plus once you pair these to your iPhone, these will sync across your iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS devices. This way you can easily swap between all your devices.

All of these standout features, plus the post-Prime Day pricing, make this deal a no-brainer if you're already in the market for a pair of AidPods.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.