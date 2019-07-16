AirPods are now on sale for its lowest price ever this Prime Day

Sound the Apple deal alarm! The second generation AirPods with Wireless Charging Case just hit the lowest price we've ever seen for Prime Day. You can score these for just $169.99 (down from its original price of $199.99). The basic AirPods with standard charging case are also on sale for $144.99 from $159.99.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($169.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

AirPods with Standard Charging Case ($144.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

What's the difference between the first and second generation Airpods? In short, Apple made the listening experience even better with its second iteration. We even raved about them in our full review, which you can read here.

These headphones have a longer battery life, feature more booming audio quality, a stronger Bluetooth connection and "Hey Siri" is built-in.

In addition, Apple's new H1 Chip enables a connection that is both smoother and stronger than first generation Airpods. Plus once you pair these to your iPhone, these will sync across your iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS devices. This way you can easily swap between all your devices.

All of these standout features, plus the Prime Day pricing, make the deal on the headphones a no brainer if you're already in the market for a pair.

Act fast and score AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for the lowest price we've seen. And check out the other Apple deals for Prime Day here.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.