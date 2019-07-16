(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- Disney heiress Abigail Disney was "livid" at what she discovered when she went undercover at Disneyland.
-- US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out President Donald Trump for various sexual assault allegations in response to his racist tweets attacking members of Congress.
-- Attorney General William Barr sided against civil rights officials in declining to bring charges against the officer accused of fatally choking Eric Garner. The New York man's last words, "I can't breathe," became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.
-- New York Giants player Kamrin Moore was suspended after he allegedly stepped on a woman's neck and knocked her unconscious.
-- A missing camper in California was found alive after a four-day search.
-- "Chance the Snapper," Chicago's elusive alligator, was finally caught in Humboldt Park.
-- Ikea is closing its only US factory, which was located in Virginia.
-- "Game of Thrones" received a record-breaking number of Emmy nominations. See what other shows made the cut here.
-- Score 58 cent pancakes at IHOP today as the restaurant celebrates its 61st birthday. Find out how the breakfast empire continues to rake in billions.