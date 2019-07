(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- Disney heiress Abigail Disney was "livid" at what she discovered when she went undercover at Disneyland.

-- US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out President Donald Trump for various sexual assault allegations in response to his racist tweets attacking members of Congress.

-- New York Giants player Kamrin Moore was suspended after he allegedly stepped on a woman's neck and knocked her unconscious.