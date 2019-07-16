Three people are dead and four missing after a plane crash in Canada

(CNN) Three people are dead and four are missing after a plane crash in a remote northern Labrador lake in Canada.

Jean Tremblay, chief executive of the regional airline Air Saguenay, told CBC News that a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver float plane went down in Mistastin Lake.

On board was a pilot for the airline, four passengers and two fishing guides.

The plane was heading from a fishing lodge to a remote camp on the lake when it was reported overdue Monday night, according to CBC.

The pilot and two others were found dead at the wreckage site, Tremblay told the outlet.

