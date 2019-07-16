Delgado (CNN) A controversial court case involving a teenage rape victim and the death of her baby was reopened in El Salvador on Monday—only to be quickly suspended again.

She was taken from her home in El Carmen, a town outside of San Salvador, to the hospital, where doctors notified local authorities.

Her baby was later found in a septic tank; according to a medical report, it was 32 weeks old—slightly less than full term. Prosecutors argued that it had been born alive and accused Hernandez of leaving it for dead.

On the first day of her retrial, the now 21-year-old said that she was not guilty of the murder charges.

Evelyn Hernandez (center) appears before Ciudad Delgados court, San Salvador, on July 15, 2019.

"I didn't know I was pregnant," Hernandez told reporters on Monday at a court in Delgado, a municipality of San Salvador. "Had I known I was pregnant, I would have awaited the baby with pride and joy."

Hernandez has already served part of her initial 30-year sentence. The country's Supreme Court annulled that ruling after her legal team presented an appeal, ordered a new trial and temporarily released her in February this year.

Later on Monday, the court suspended the retrial process, saying a new trial date would be announced on July 26.

Several human rights and abortion rights groups had showed up at the court, protesting against El Salvador's strict anti-abortion laws.

Hernandez speaks before her hearing at Ciudad Delgados court, San Salvador, on July 15, 2019.

"Evelyn is innocent. It's time for the judicial system to stop criminalizing women who suffer a miscarriage outside of the hospital," Morena Herrera, one of the leaders of the Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion, told CNN.

A 1998 law made abortion illegal in El Salvador under any circumstance, including when the pregnancy poses a risk to the mother or cases of rape. Depending on the charge, Salvadoran women who are suspected of having an abortion or an induced miscarriage could face charges including aggravated homicide with sentences ranging from two years in prison to up to 50 years for the most serious charges, according to Amnesty International.