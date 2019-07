Delgado (CNN) A controversial court case involving a teenage rape victim and the death of her baby was reopened in El Salvador on Monday—only to be quickly suspended again.

In 2016, Evelyn Beatriz Hernandez was convicted of aggravated murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Prosecutors claimed that the then-teenager had induced an abortion, which is illegal in El Salvador under any circumstances.

Hernandez, now 21, has said her pregnancy was the result of a rape and maintains that she did not know she was pregnant when she began experiencing pain and went to the bathroom. There, she says she passed out after experiencing sharp pain while delivering a stillborn baby, according to Reuters.

She was taken from her home in El Carmen, a town outside of San Salvador, to the hospital, where doctors notified local authorities.

Her baby was later found in a septic tank; according to a medical report, it was 32 weeks old—slightly less than full term. Prosecutors argued that it had been born alive and accused Hernandez of leaving it for dead.

