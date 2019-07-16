Turkish sailors kidnapped by pirates off Nigeria's coast

(CNN) Ten Turkish sailors were abducted from their ship by armed men off the coast of Nigeria on Monday, the co-partner of the shipping company, Ahmet Paksoy, told CNN on Tuesday.

The ship, managed by the company Kadioglu Denizcilik, was raided by "pirates" who disrupted the vessel's electric system and abducted ten of the more senior crew members, including the first captain, Paksoy said.

The remaining 8 members of the crew managed to bring the ship to harbor in Ghana, he said. Once the ship was in Ghanaian waters, Ghana's military escorted the ship, Paksoy, said.

Paksoy said the attackers have not yet contacted the company for possible ransom.

"The pirates have not contacted us yet. We are waiting for them to contact us. When we look at the previous cases it may take some time, it seems like," he said.

