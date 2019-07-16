Turkish sailors kidnapped by pirates off Nigeria's coast

(CNN)Ten Turkish sailors were abducted from their ship by armed men off the coast of Nigeria on Monday, the co-partner of the shipping company, Ahmet Paksoy, told CNN on Tuesday.
The ship, managed by the company Kadioglu Denizcilik, was raided by "pirates" who disrupted the vessel's electric system and abducted ten of the more senior crew members, including the first captain, Paksoy said.
The remaining 8 members of the crew managed to bring the ship to harbor in Ghana, he said. Once the ship was in Ghanaian waters, Ghana's military escorted the ship, Paksoy, said.
Paksoy said the attackers have not yet contacted the company for possible ransom.
"The pirates have not contacted us yet. We are waiting for them to contact us. When we look at the previous cases it may take some time, it seems like," he said.
The company and the crew members who were not abducted are in contact with the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and Interpol, Paksoy said.
Coastal countries in the Gulf of Guinea including Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Benin, Ivory Coast, Liberia, and Togo recorded the highest incidents of piracy and kidnappings in 2019, according to the International Maritime Bureau.
In April, two foreign nationals were abducted by gunmen who attacked an oil rig in Nigeria's Niger Delta. A week before, two Shell workers were kidnapped, and their police escorts were killed by an armed gang in the same region.